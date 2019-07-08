Siloam Springs to celebrate new location of Farmers Market

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFTA) — An upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the new location of the Siloam Springs Farmers Market.

The ribbon cutting will be hosted at the new venue Memorial Park, 205 E. Jefferson St. at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13.

Stacy Hester, Farmers Market manager, said, “Our farmers and vendors have commented each week how they keep seeing faces they’ve never seen before. It’s exciting to hear that our customer base is growing and our Power of Produce Club participation has doubled. We also have room to grow and bring in additional vendors.”

Those affiliated with the Siloam Springs Farmers Market and Main Street Siloam Springs said the community identified the need for the new location, and that hundreds of residents took part in this plan.

“Main Street Siloam Springs is delighted to celebrate the Farmers Market’s new location with the public since it’s yet another example of progress made for the community and by the community,” Hester stated.

Hester added that those affiliated with the Farmer’s Market are grateful for its sponsors.