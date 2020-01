SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Siloam Springs is getting rid of logs from trees hit by the tornadoes in October.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, residents can pick up logs to use for firewood or other projects.

Folks must first get a permit from the public works office located on E. Ashley Street and bring a proof of residency.

The permit is free, and participants will be given a map showing where you can pick up the logs.