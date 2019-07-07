Update: Missing Bella Vista man found safe

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — Update: Theodore Marvin Mincer has been located and is safe, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Original story: The Bella Vista Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

Police say Theodore Marvin Mincer was last known to be at 27 Evanton Drive in Bella Vista.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and thick black glasses.

Mincer may be traveling in a 2004 red Chevrolet Avalanche with an Arkansas plate of 163VRV.

Mincer is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Mincer’s whereabouts should contact the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.