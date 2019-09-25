Silver Alert activated for missing Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has requested the activation of a silver alert for a missing man out of Fayetteville.

Brett Kevin Bullock, 59, was last known to be at 100 North College Avenue, near the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital.

Bullock was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Bullock is white, 6’3″ and weighs 230 pounds. He has gray, short hair and green eyes.

Bullock was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. on September 24.

Contact 479-444-4050 if you have any information regarding the missing person.