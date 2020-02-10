Live Now
UPDATE: Two east Arkansas city officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

Silver alert issued for missing Muskogee man

FOX24

by: KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Muskogee are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since early Monday morning.

Officials with the Muskogee Police Department issued a silver alert for 78-year-old Gordon Lee Hughey.

Investigators say Hughey was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Monday in the 400 block of N. 12th St. in Muskogee.

He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, a black and red plaid shirt, denim jeans, and black cowboy boots.

Hughey is described as being a white man, standing 6’0 tall, and weighing 135 pounds. He has gray hair, black eyes, and a dark complexion. He is said to have dementia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss