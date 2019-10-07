Silver alert issued for missing Van Buren man

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Rickey Eugene Luttrell, 65, was last seen on September 23 at 3 p.m. The missing individual was last known to be at 201 Drennen Street, near Union Pacific Railroad Yard.

Luttrell was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Luttrell may be traveling in a 50cc black and gray moped.

If you have seen Luttrell or have any information, call the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-1234.