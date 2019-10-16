Simmons poultry facility moves to Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A multi-million dollar poultry production facility is in the works for Benton County.

Simmons Prepared Foods announced it’s on track to begin full production soon.

The 315,000 square foot facility sits on an 870 acre site between Gentry and Decatur.

David Jackson, Chief Operating Officer, says the new location will be great for the local economy.

“It gives the local community assurance of jobs for the next several decades. We built this building and this facility here to stay. It’s prestressed concrete, the latest technology, and we intend for it to be here for many decades to come,” Jackson explained.

Nearly 900 people will be moving to the new location from Simmon’s plant in Decatur.

The company expects to increase the amount of workers to 1,200 team members by January, and nearly double that by 2022.