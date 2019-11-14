Six Arkansas schools make finals in Samsung’s $3 Million National STEM Contest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Six Arkansas schools are finalists in a national competition, and three of those are Springdale schools.

The schools are among 300 state finalists in the nation for the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

Local schools include George Junior High School, Sonora Middle School and Don Tyson School of Innovation.

The other state finalists are Beebe Junior High School in Beebe, Central High School in Little Rock and Lakeside High School in Hot Springs.

The Arkansas state finalist classrooms were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities by using STEM learning.

The 300 teachers that submitted these finalist proposals will receive a Samsung tablet for their classrooms. Teachers whose classrooms are finalists have to submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.

The contest is all about students implementing science, technology, engineering and mathematical skills. Sixth through 12th-graders are participating in the contest.

Three million is on the line. Five grand prize ‘National Winner’ schools will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, as well as a trip to Washington D.C.







