FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Six people were arrested in Fayetteville on Saturday during the final night of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

According the Fayetteville Police Department, five people were arrested for public intoxication on Saturday — with two individuals receiving additional disorderly conduct charges.

One man was arrested on a warrant out of Springdale.

Police issued four citations for engine revving and two for careless driving.

No motorcycles were reported stolen during the event.