Six hundred backpacks to be given away to children in need

Hair cuts, vision and dental screenings -- among other free things -- will be offered







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Six hundred backpacks filled with school supplies are going to be given away to children in need during a Back-To-School Extravaganza.

Affiliates of the Historic Saint James Missionary Baptist Church and those with the Yvonne Richardson Center are teaming to bless children in need.

In addition to the backpack giveaways, hair cuts, vision and dental screenings, and blood pressure tests, food and drinks will also be offered, and it’s all free.

The Back-To-School Extravaganza will be Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Historic Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, 764 W. North St. in Fayetteville.

Read more information, here.





