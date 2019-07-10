Sixth medical marijuana dispensary approved to open

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KFTA) — A sixth marijuana dispensary gets the green light in the Natural State.

According to Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration announced that Fiddler’s Green in Mountain View passed inspection by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control yesterday.

No word yet on when the dispensary plans to open.

Last week, the Native Green Wellness Center in Hensley was also approved by the ABC to open for business.

So far, Doctor’s Orders and Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, Arkansas Natural Products in Clinton and Greenlight Dispensary in Helena-West Helena have already opened.