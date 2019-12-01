Small Business Saturday highlights in-person shopping during digital age

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Square bustled with people, many holding assorted bags filled with all kinds of trinkets. On “Small Business Saturday”, shops like “The Mustache” and others reaped the cashflow of folks taking advantage of consumer-friendly deals.

With “Cyber Monday” coming soon, Saturday’s mini-holiday reminded people why traditional, in-person shopping has some perks online purchasing can often miss.

“You can see it’s been a super busy day for us. I love it,” said Brian Bailey, the owner of “The Mustache”. “We love the support and knowing that we’re doing something right.”

A 2019 poll conducted by Marist College and National Public Radio showed that 76% of U.S. adults shop online. Some people nearly exclusively make their purchases through places like Amazon.

“You can get some of your favorite items way quicker if you just order it online,” said Christian Sebee, a shopper who came from Mountain Home to walk around the Square. “If you’re going to shop [in person], you’re probably gonna deal with a whole bunch of customers. So, I like shopping online a lot.”

For Bailey, the idea of community trumps some of the perceived convenience benefits seen online.

“You’re gonna find different things than you find online, and those dollars that you spend in person at your local store are gonna stay in the local community,” Bailey said.

While some stores might be adopting increasingly digital mediums, many small businesses are sticking with traditional methods. For some customers, this is a welcomed scenario.

“I like to shop in person, locally,” said Helen Cheek, a shopper from Fayetteville. “I tend to find the best gifts that way.”

Bailey said that the aura around “Small Business Saturday” glorifies the in-person shopping experience lost online.

“People want to be in our store, so it’s fun to offer discounts and have fun and see old friends,” Bailey said.