Small plane crashes in Crawford County

A small plane crashed on Highway 59 on Monday afternoon.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown, a small single-engine plane crashed just south of Van Buren at Hollis Lake Road and Highway 59.

An 18-year woman was taking a flying lesson with an instructor. Around 2,000 feet they lost all engine power.

After failed attempts to restart the engine, they made an emergency landing on the highway. The instructor took over and crash landed on Highway 59.

After he touched down, 50 feet later, the plane crashed into the ditch.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, according to Sheriff Brown.

BAP Group LLC, out of Fort Smith owns the plane.

Arkansas State Police are investing along with the Federal Aviation Administration.