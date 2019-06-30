Small town couple still holding on after losing everything to flood waters

Moffett, Okla. (KFTA) — After losing everything in the historic Arkansas River flooding, a couple in Moffett is still holding up.

Flood waters took over homes, churches, and jobs in Moffett and although the water has receded, the damage still makes for a lot of clean up.

Virginia Massey and her husband moved into her childhood home in Moffett, and have been living there together for 45 years.

“We had a record breaking flood that came through and it literally took every home in Moffett, just everything was under water,” Virginia’s husband, Lee Massey said.

Eight-foot high flood waters, that destroyed the couple’s home, church, and job.

“I don’t know beyond a major hurricane if I have ever seen anything this bad or this concentrated of an area where practically every single home has to be gutted out and pretty much built up from scratch,” Calvary Relief Director Kurt Hencye said.

Calvary Relief is a non-profit based in Sarasota, Florida and was created by Hencye and his wife, Mary Jo.

The couple is disaster relief missionaries and travel to areas affected by storm disasters.

The Hencyes arrived in Moffett, Oklahoma on Saturday, June 29, and have been working on the Massey’s home.

“God has placed the right people in Moffett at the right time,” Virginia Massey said.

Calvary Relief said the team plans to stay in the Fort Smith / Moffett area until they feel the job is done.

“We have never not finished what we set out to start,” Kurt Hencye said.

It’s a long road ahead before the Massey’s will be able to live in their home again, but as of now they said they are thankful for all the help they have received so far.