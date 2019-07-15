Smoke detector recall

OWINGS MILLS, MD. (KNWA) — There is a safety alert for certain smoke and fire alarms.

Universal Security Instruments battery-powered alarms may have been incorrectly installed, according to the company’s website.

Alarms, Model MI3050S, manufactured January 19, 2015, through July 11, 2016, can be affected.

No USI Electric brand alarms are affected.

No hardwired, 120V AC/DC alarms are affected.

No carbon monoxide alarms, or carbon monoxide + natural gas alarms are affected.

No combination alarms are affected.

If you have this alarm or smoke detector, you can check if it properly works by pressing the test button. If the alarm sounds you are in the clear and no action is required. If it does not sound contact the agency. Below is a link for that information.

For the full notification click here.