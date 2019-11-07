Smokehouse Players to debut ‘Night, Mother’ play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville based Smokehouse Players are set to open the curtain on Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman’s ‘Night, Mother’ on Thursday, November 14th.

Audiences will get a gripping glimpse into this complicated, but poignantly real mother-daughter relationship, as the character Thelma desperately tries to stop her daughter before it’s too late. Terry Vaughan and Director Jules Taylor stopped by Fox 24 to share more about the upcoming stage debut.

Each night audiences will enjoy a pre-show concert by Jori Costello from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are FREE (donations accepted at door). All donations received at the Thursday, November 14th performance will benefit Magdalene Serenity House. For more information on the Smokehouse Players and a complete show schedule, click here.

