So You Think You Can Dance auditions in Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — FOX has renewed the multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE for a 17 season.



Auditions for season 17 of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE kick off next month.

Dancers can audition online by registering and uploading a video or providing a link to a video of their performance, at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2020season17.castingcrane.com/age-gate.

Selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in Miami (March 19 and 20), New York (March 28 and 29) or Los Angeles (April 4 and 5).

From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson.



All persons chosen to participate as contestants are required to verify identity and eligibility to participate in the United States and fulfill the requirements of the production in the United States.

Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age on the day of their in-person auditions.

Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions.



The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Miami is Sunday, March 8, 2020, at midnight PT.

The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in New York is Sunday, March 15, 2020 at midnight PT.

The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, March 22, 2020 at midnight PT.

Visit soyouthinkyoucandance2020season17.castingcrane.com/age-gate or fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules, and additional details.