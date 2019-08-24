‘SOAR NWA’ happening rain or shine

FOX24

festival, SOAR NWA, is scheduled 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — SOAR NWA, a balloon festival, is happening for the first time in Fayetteville, but it’s suppose to rain during the event. However, event coordinators said the event will go on rain or shine.

The festival, SOAR NWA, is scheduled 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Drake Field, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Tickets cost $10 each for adults and $5 each for children 10 and younger. A family pack is also offered for $40, and includes tickets for two adult and four children (18 and younger). Tickets for infants one and younger are free. Pets are not welcome.

Organizers of the event said there’s something for everyone at the festival.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!