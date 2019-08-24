‘SOAR NWA’ happening rain or shine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — SOAR NWA, a balloon festival, is happening for the first time in Fayetteville, but it’s suppose to rain during the event. However, event coordinators said the event will go on rain or shine.

The festival, SOAR NWA, is scheduled 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Drake Field, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Tickets cost $10 each for adults and $5 each for children 10 and younger. A family pack is also offered for $40, and includes tickets for two adult and four children (18 and younger). Tickets for infants one and younger are free. Pets are not welcome.

Organizers of the event said there’s something for everyone at the festival.