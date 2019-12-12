Sober living home for drug court participants to open in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A first-of-its-kind sober living facility for women in the Benton County Alternate Drug Court Program is one step closer to opening in northwest Arkansas.

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), the Rogers City Council accepted an appeal to open the transitional living home at 1502 West Oak Street in Rogers.

The goal is to reduce recidivism through a one year program of housing, education and support.

Women would still be required to check in daily with the Benton County Alternative Court Program for drug testing and alcohol screening.

They will also continue to have outpatient services at the Benton County Probation Office.

The woman behind it is Karen Slater, the Founder and Board Chair of non-profit Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives, or P.E.A.R.L.

“It is 1.1 miles from the probation office for Benton County. So, since northwest Arkansas has limited public transport and especially in Rogers…this will give women the access to either walk to their outpatient and classes, or they can ride bicycles…we will collaborate with Pedal it Forward to get them bikes,” Slater said.

The 2,300 square foot home will have 8 to 10 beds.

It will provide education screenings and financial literacy programs to help women become independent.

The cost to live there will be roughly $125 per week.

It could open as soon as the next month and a half.

In November, Slater applied for a conditional use permit with the Rogers City Planning Commission, but it was denied.

Several local residents that live near the home expressed concerns regarding safety.

The non-profit appealed it on the basis of the Americans with Disabilities Act.