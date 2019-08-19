Social justice group holds rally to end gun violence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A social justice group comprised of moms held a rally in Fayetteville on Sunday to end gun violence in America.

Moms Demand Action is a non-partisan, non-profit group that pushes for lowering the number of shooting deaths through education. The purpose of Sunday’s August Recess Rally was to let lawmakers know hundreds of Arkansans want tighter restrictions on firearms sold at gun shows. They also wanted pledges of support for red flag laws, which have received vocal support from both major parties.

“We know that 100 people die from gun violence every single day for a plethora of reasons,” said Kaci Churchill, the local lead for the Benton County chapter of Moms Demand Action. “So, there is no one solution for a multi-faceted problem.”

Churchill said the group’s mission isn’t to restrict people’s second-amendment rights. Instead, members want to increase education and keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“We respect people’s rights to gun ownership, it’s in our constitution,” Churchill said. “We just want our children to be safe, and that takes education.”

Several city leaders including Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan came to the event.