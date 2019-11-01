Some Marshallese women in adoption scheme choose to keep babies

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) —Four Marshallese women caught in an adoption scheme have chosen to keep their babies.

The women will not give their babies up for adoption once they’re born, said Michaela Montie, executive director of Shared Beginnings.

Paul Petersen was charged with adoption fraud and other charges in Arkansas, Arizona and Utah. He’s accused of illegally paying women from the Marshall Islands to have their babies in the United States and then give them up for adoption.

The expected mothers will receive help from local organizations.

Montie said some parents who were set to adopt the babies have changed their minds.





