Some Rogers students will learn in portable buildings

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The upcoming school year is right around the corner, and hundreds of students in Rogers and Lowell will have to hit the books in portable buildings.

Northside, Westside, and Lowell Elementary School are all being renovated and will be updated with new technology along with security and safety measures.

Charles Lee is the assistant superintendent for general administration. He says that the upgrades are needed to keep up with the newer schools.

“We’ve just finished up Fairview Elementary on the southside of the district,” said Lee. “We wanna make sure we have all the bells and whistles here at our older schools that we have at our newer schools. “

Lee says the renovations should be complete by August 2020.