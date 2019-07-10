SoNA celebrates 65 years of bringing music to NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — For 65 years, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA), the oldest performing arts organization in the region, has brought music to Northwest Arkansas.

In celebration of the milestone, the group will feature masterworks by classical composers, works from young composers, as well as guest artists from across the nation.

Anyone interested may purchase tickets, here. Concerts are 7:30 p.m. and are all scheduled for Saturdays.

The 2019-20 season begins Nov. 9 and will continue until May 2, 2020. Seven concerts will be performed at the Walton Arts Center.

Music Director Paul Haas said, “This is a milestone season as we celebrate our own 65th birthday and Beethoven’s 250th. We’ll present a milestone repertoire, including Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Third Symphony, Orff’s Carmina Burana, and Mussorkgky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.”

The annual A Very SoNA Christmas and Snowman performance are also scheduled.

The full schedule includes:

Masterworks I: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto | Nov. 9 – Featuring curtain-raiser Blow It Up, Start Again by young American composer Jonathan Newman; Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with guest soloist and two-time Grammy Award nominee Jennifer Frautschi; and Symphonic Dances by Rachmaninov.

Masterworks I: Beethoven's Violin Concerto | Nov. 9 – Featuring curtain-raiser Blow It Up, Start Again by young American composer Jonathan Newman; Beethoven's Violin Concerto with guest soloist and two-time Grammy Award nominee Jennifer Frautschi; and Symphonic Dances by Rachmaninov.

A Very SoNA Christmas | Dec. 21 – This mix of holiday favorites features the SoNA Singers, area high school and collegiate choruses, and special guest artists. Back by popular demand, SoNA will present two concerts: a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. evening performance.

SoNA and Walton Arts Center present The Snowman: A Family Concert | Dec. 22 – Enjoy a special screening of the classic children's movie "The Snowman," while SoNA musicians bring to life the extraordinary musical score in an afternoon that is sure to enchant your little ones. Showtime is 2 p.m. Tickets only $9.

Masterworks II: Carmina Burana | Feb. 1 – Featuring Angelique by Haas, and Carmina Burana by Orff with special guest soloists, plus the Bentonville High School Chamber Singers, the University of Arkansas Children's Choir and the SoNA Singers.

Masterworks III: Mozart's Clarinet Concerto | March 21 – Presenting Mozart's Clarinet Concerto featuring SoNA Principal Clarinet Trevor Stewart, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Eroica.

Masterworks IV: Pictures at an Exhibition | May 2 – SoNA wraps up the season with Copland's Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo, and Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky/Ravel.

