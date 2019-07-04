SoNA set for July 4 Fireworks Spectacular

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is all tuned up for its Fourth of July performance.

SoNA held a rehearsal on Wednesday for its July 4 fireworks spectacular at the Walmart AMP.

“I have a lot of family in this military and being able to play a lot of tunes that are patriotic really hits home to me,” said principal percussionist James Harris. “The music I get to play for this event is great and then the crowd, you can really feel the support here.”

Gates open at the Arkansas Music Pavilion on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Music will start at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:15 p.m