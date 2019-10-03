Souls Harbor to host Soul Ride family event

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Souls Harbor NWA is set to host its second ‘Soul Ride’ on Saturday, October 5th. The event will feature BBQ, family activities, live music, games, a motorcycle raffle and much more.

Founded in 1989, Souls Harbor is the only transitional community of its kind, providing shelter and care for men in recovery. Proceeds from the 2019 ‘Soul Ride’ will benefit the organization.

Charlene Fields, Executive Director of Souls Harbor stopped by KNWA Today to share more about this year’s event and what it means to have the local community in support of the organization’s mission.

Soul Ride 2019 takes place on Saturday, October 5th. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Souls Harbor NWA. For a complete schedule of events and ticket information, click here.