Special election day in Benton County

GARFIELD, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northeast Benton County Fire Department is hoping residents will vote in favor of a tax increase.

This would be the first time dues have gone up in almost 20 years.

Fire chief Rob Taylor said the money would help in several ways; including replacing old equipment and improving firefighter training.

“This is something that is very important to this community,” Chief Taylor said. “The safety of this community is important for everybody.”

Dues are based on resident property taxes and are paid in tiers. The increases vary:

$40 to $84

$75 to $154

$125 to $254

If approved, residents would see the increase in 2020.

Polls are open Tuesday, July 9 from 7:30 a.m until 7:30 p.m. at the NEBCO Community Building in Garfield.