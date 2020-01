Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year’s Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark (KFTA) — Special Olympics Arkansas will be celebrating 50 years of operation this year with the 2020 Polar Plunge.

The annual event consists of 24 locations across the state between January and March and continues to raise awareness and dollars.

The Beaver Lake Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, February 8th, at the Prairie Creek Swim Area.

For more information or to create a Polar Plunge team, refer to Special Olympics Arkansas’s page here.