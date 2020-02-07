Special Olympics Winter Games underway in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Special Olympics in Northwest Arkansas are underway after an opening ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Springdale on Thursday.

Special Olympics Arkansas supports more than 15,000 athletes, and many were on hand as law enforcement showed up to kick off the event.

“The law enforcement is our largest fundraising grassroots effort, and they also carry our flame of hope, that’s the torch that everyone is familiar with the Olympics,” said Camie Powell, director of marketing for the Special Olympics.

The competition began on Friday morning with floor hockey and unified champion schools basketball.

The events are taking place at The Jones Center in Springdale.

