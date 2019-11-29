SPECIAL REPORT: College athletes’ pay

The next generation of college athletes may have opportunities those before never had, and it all revolves around money.

Think of some of your favorite Razorback athletes in the past couple of decades. Mine was Ryan Mallett.

My parents bought me an officially licensed, number 15 jersey for Christmas when I was a kid. Somebody made money when they bought it, but it wasn’t Ryan Mallett.

In the very near future, some high-profile players will have a chance to profit off things like jersey sales. It’ll change how sports operate.

Former Razorback Receiver, Drew Morgan, said he was surprised to hear the NCAA’s decision Oct. 29.

“At first I was really excited,” Morgan said.

To pave the way for student-athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness, meaning they can sign endorsements that don’t compete with the university’s deals and get paid for their promotion.

“When people are out there buying jerseys and memorabilia, signed helmets and stuff, the universities, I think, do keep a little bit of that change that some athletes deserve,” Morgan said.

Morgan was a guy who could’ve benefited from this. A home state hero with a big personality and true talent, which are all the ingredients for a potential spokesperson.

“It would’ve been really cool, but at the same time, I was the guy who never took any of the credit,” Morgan said.

It’s been a contentious road to the NCAA’s decision starting with California passing the “Fair Pay to Play Act”, essentially calling for the same thing in the Golden State.

Gene Smith, Oklahoma State University’s athletic director said, “The California law and other states bringing about laws was probably a pressure point for us and caused us to move, and I think that’s okay.”

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith spoke for the NCAA and said paying athletes for their onfield performance isn’t the goal.

Smith said, “We’re not looking for a pay-for-play model. This is not that.”

Professor Ricky Thein at the University of Arkansas said, “The system of college athletics, in my opinion, is broken. The people who work in college athletics will probably not tell you that because they are benefitting from this system.”

Thein also said, “The coaches make them spend a certain amount of time working out, watching film, practicing, lifting… all of that. Then, they have to play in games. They are basically controlled completely by the athletic departments.”

Thein sees a common theme, which he said doesn’t match the NCAA’s mission statement. It states the “educational experience of the student-athlete is paramount.”

“They put academics ahead of athletics, and we feel that all the way down at this level. At the teacher level, we feel that and see what it’s like.”

The NCAA’s own statistics show it best. Out of 492,000 student-athletes, only two percent go pro.

Not every Razorback football player turns into Darren McFadden, Brandon Allen or Dre Greenlaw. Most won’t ever get the opportunity to cash checks with those kinds of numbers.

“Intellectually, they are not ready to be in college. It’s not their fault.

Nobody, throughout their entire lives, has said, “look, we need to make sure you get caught up academically.” Eventually, it’s going to catch up to you. It’s not their fault, it’s the system’s fault..”

“…Seeing (this) on the outside, I’m glad I’m not (part of this) because I think it changes kids’ mindsets,” Morgan said.

Morgan is now the assistant coach at Fayetteville. He said he has advice for his players as they deal with a completely new era of semi professionalism.

“I would say just keep your head low, duck your chin, roll with the punches… focus on the necessities in life. That’s growing as a person. Football teaches you more than just lining up and scoring touchdowns and making big plays. There are more life lessons in it.”

NCAA representatives said they want new rules on college athletes’ pay to be implemented by January 2021. The board directed Division 1, 2 and 3 schools to come up with their own rules in this department. Modernization could look a little different between each.