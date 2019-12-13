SPECIAL REPORT: Use of heroin on the rise in northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — The opioid epidemic has devastated families across Arkansas and the country, and it continues to evolve.

A local treatment facility says more and more heroin addicts are seeking help to break free from this deadly drug.

The CDC reports among new heroin users, about three out of four abused prescription opioids before using heroin.

Tamikka Reed’s drug use started at an early age.

“I started using methamphetamines when I was 14,” she said.

After having her son at the age of 17, she discovered heroin was in northwest Arkansas.

“If I wanted it [heroin], I could have had it within a couple of hours,” Reed said.

Reed says heroin is cheaper and lasts longer, and it’s spreading quickly.

At one point, she was shooting up four times a day, despite the deadly risk.

“When I was doing it, it was mixed with methamphetamine just because I was afraid of overdosing on it,” she adds.

This is Reed’s second time back to the Springdale Treatment Center.

“At first it was prescription medicine drug addicts. Now the percentage of heroin and fentanyl-dependent patients has markedly gone up,” said Dr. Thomas Atkinson.

“They want to die from it. It’s some kind of rush to die and be brought back.” Tamikka Reed on heroin users in northwest Arkansas

Dr. Atkinson specializes in opioid addiction treatment at the Springdale Treatment Center.

He prescribes methadone as part of its medically-assisted treatment program.

It eliminates physical withdrawal symptoms.

“Methadone is an opiate agonist that attaches to the opiate receptor completely…and we try to override any other agonist therapy such as heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl…a lot of drugs of the opioid class,” Atkinson said.

He’s noticed some patients are now switching from drugs like heroin to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

He points to one patient, who was using IV fentanyl that was purchased locally.

“He said I only dose when I am on the block where the hospital is, because I’m afraid I will die. This man had in his possession Narcan. He was trying to take fentanyl and at the same time hold on to the Narcan. The reality of this just blows your mind. He would rather die than stop taking the drug.”

Act 646 will require all new law enforcement hires to go through training that will teach them to recognize overdose and administer Narcan.

It’s just part of how local police departments are fighting the issue.

“We know it’s in our area. It’s been in our area for many, many years unfortunately. What we want to make sure is we get on top of it before it becomes a problem or before it becomes a crisis that we’re seeing in other states and even cities close to us,” Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department said.

Heroin comes and goes in northwest Arkansas, Page said.

Staying on top of it before it’s distributed is key.

That includes pulling out all the stops, like training dogs to sniff out drugs.

“We’re keeping our eyes open. We’re making sure our narcotics undercover officers, they are looking at that so we can see those patterns, those changes, and then we will be ready for them,” he said.

While Page says northwest Arkansas hasn’t been hit as hard as other areas of the country, the individual effects of heroin are still devastating.

“It’s here. It’s your next door neighbor, it’s the guy at the supermarket. It’s here and it’s been here for a few years,” Reed said.

She visits the clinic each day for methadone maintenance, and has been clean of heroin since August 1. “I went from having absolutely nothing to having a car. I have a townhouse. I have my puppies back. I’m clean. I have a job now.”

She’s hoping to stay on a path of progress.

“I encourage anyone that’s wanting to quit…even if you don’t think you are ready, at least come talk to them because they are here.”

The Springdale Treatment Center has treated more than 1,500 patients since opening in 2007.

Patients must follow individual treatment plans and objectives to remain in treatment.

It costs $14 per day, and is regulated to include specific doses of prescribed medication and counseling. It’s completely voluntary.

Program Director Connie Phillips says a recovery club will soon be formed.

To become involved or request more information, contact Phillips at springdale@methadonetreatmentcenter.com or call 479-306-4480.

What is heroin?

Heroin is a highly addictive drug derived from morphine, which is obtained from opium poppy plants—otherwise known as an ‘opioid.’ It is a ‘downer,’ or depressant, that affects the brain’s pleasure systems and interferes with the brain’s ability to perceive pain. Partnership for Drug-Free Kids