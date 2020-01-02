Spice up your home workouts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Getting fit, working out and staying healthy are a big priority for some people, but finding a good workout can be challenging especially if you’re working out at home.

The main thing is getting started whether it is at a gym, joining a Bootcamp or working out at home. Fayetteville Athletic Club, Personal Trainer Betsy Rawlings has some simple workouts you can do in the comfort of your home to get started.

Rawlings said merging your workouts in with your daily routine can make all of the difference. For example, while you’re doing the dishes or brushing your teeth do squats. If you’re sitting around watching television use the commercial breaks to do jumping jacks, push-ups or crunches.

Use an app or fitness videos, there are tons of workout videos online as well as apps you can download right to your phone.

Take it outdoors, go for a walk, ride a bike or jump rope. ​Arkansas is full of trails so grab a friend and go on a hike.

Put your playlist on and get moving! Music really helps keep your workouts going. Before you know you’re dancing to your favorite song and you’re through a full workout.

​Find a workout buddy. Once you start making plans with someone it will make it easier to stick to your goals and hold you accountable.

Making your workouts exciting and fun will help you stick to them.