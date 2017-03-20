Spring Break Affecting Northwest Arkansas Businesses

Numerous businesses across Northwest Arkansas cater and thrive off the University of Arkansas students. With most students being away due to Spring Break, businesses are seeing a change in their customer patterns.

U.S. Pizza Company server, Kyle Hunt, says things are slowing down now that students are out of town.

“Our normal client based is all students so it’s just like full of kids all the time. We’re just kind of getting a different kind of clientele. Instead of it just being like a giant rush, like it is with the kids, because they all come in at one time and they all leave around the same time, it’s just kind of like a steady thing throughout the rest of the day.”

Businesses like the U.S. Pizza Company and Gearhead (both on Dickson Street) rely on students as their main customer base. But even with students traveling to other places, Gearhead Sales Associate, Hunter Smith Peters, says the only thing they expect to change is their clientele.

“Overall it does slow down a little bit just because students are a big part of who we sell to… but there’s actually a surprising amount of people that are from out of town, coming in still. We’ve had lots of people from Dallas, from other parts of Arkansas there are a lot of people coming out here still. “

Though businesses may not see a drop in revenue, they are experiencing things at a slower pace.