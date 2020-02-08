Springdale AP class follows action-packed week in politics

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Allison Dolan’s AP Government & Politics class studied the presidential impeachment proceedings closer than most, staying after school and spending their free time discussing historical ramifications. That’s why this week was exceptionally interesting for the students at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale.

“We’ve been really busy this week, probably the busiest week I can remember in AP Government in a long time,” Dolan said.

Trump’s acquittal, the Iowa Caucus debacle, the State of the Union Address and Democratic debate all packed the week. Students’ discussion-based lessons changed depending on new developments.

“I was kind of wishing I could take it next year, actually, because that would be the election time,” said Sara Manos, a student in the class. “But this has been plenty [of action].”

Students learned a valuable lesson this week: politics can’t be planned because they’re too unpredictable, Dolan said.

“I still think I could not have anticipated how this week has been,” said Dolan. “You just can’t.”

Dolan said her students understand their kids will probably read about this week in history textbooks years down the line.

“It’s hard to remember in the moment that this is history, right?” Manos said. “So, in 30 years, I’ll look back at this and say, ‘wow, this was a crazy week.'”

On a personal level, Dolan said she and her miniature political aficionados will remember this week for the rest of their lives.

“I have my fingers crossed that someday one might be a president one day, that they can look back and think, ‘wow, that was a crazy week.'” Dolan said.