Springdale: City to vote on alcohol ordinance

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Springdale may soon allow alcohol to be served at a local park.
Alcohol is already allowed to be served at Shiloh square during approved events. However, it’s illegal in all parks. So the city is considering making an exception.
City council members are planning to vote on a measure that would allow alcohol to be served and sold at Walter Turnbow park.
The park is next to Shiloh square which already allows alcohol consumption during special events. If the measure passes, alcohol service would not be confined to Shiloh square.
Downtown Springdale Alliance, Executive Director Jill Dabbs said she is excited about this new opportunity. The organization is working on many events like a food and music festival and she hopes this ordinance will bring more people and businesses to Springdale.
”This will just allow us to expand the programming and it would be more inviting for people to come to the creek and enjoy the music and have a cold beer or a glass of wine. It will add to the atmosphere we are adding in downtown Springdale.
If this passes, the measure could go into effect within the next 30 days. The ordinance is scheduled for a vote Tuesday, January 2.