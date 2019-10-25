Springdale discusses road project

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Springdale hosted a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 24 to discuss the extension of Har-Ber Avenue.

Residents were able to see the proposed alignment and ask any questions they had to the city and staff engineers.

Brad Baldwin, director of engineering for the city said, “The engineers that are here have done, what we call, 30 percent plans… conceptual plans. We’ll get input. We’ll incorporate that input and then we’ll proceed the design.”

Baldwin said construction should begin fall 2020.

The project is part of the 2018 bond issue passed by Springdale voters.





