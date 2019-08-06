Springdale Elementary Schools to start 15 minutes earlier this year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Some parents are concerned after Springdale Schools abruptly announce elementary classes will start earlier this year.

The district announced Friday that Kindergarten through 5th grade students will now start classes at 7:45 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

A local mom tells Fox 24 that with classes starting a week from tomorrow, it’s not nearly enough time to adjust her busy schedule.

The school district said it took so long to tell parents because it wanted to make sure the new start time wouldn’t disrupt the bus routes or breakfast served by the school.

It also said the change has nothing to do with the new law extending recess time.

It’s simply to have the elementary schools learn for the same amount of time as the other grade levels in the district.

That’s seven hours and 15 minutes of instruction.

Rick Shaeffer, the communication director for Springdale Schools, says parents shouldn’t stress too much as there will be a grace period to let them adjust.

“It’s not like if somebody’s there at 7:50 they’re going to get a tardy or anything like that,” he said. “It’s going to be an adjustment period and we also want to know if there is an extenuating circumstance. Obviously the principle is going to work with parents to make this work as well.”

Shaeffer said over the course of the academic year, starting 15 minutes early will add 44 and a half extra hours of learning.