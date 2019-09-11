Springdale elementary students enjoy traveling art studio

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Teachers at Springdale’s elementary schools mold students to become productive adults. A special program allowed students at one school to mold something of their own.

Many of the students at Jones Elementary School in Springdale don’t often take part in the fancy arts and crafts featured at other Northwest Arkansas schools. This is because it’s the poorest elementary in the district, said spokesperson Rick Schaeffer. Because of the Wheel Mobile Traveling Art Studio, students loaded up and created high-quality pottery.

“I’m like shaping it to make a circle in the middle for like a bowl or cup,” said Sofia Arteaga, one of the fifth graders who took part.

The studio will operate at the school until Thursday. Members of the art studio will take the pottery and blast it with extreme heat to make it dry. It will take a couple weeks before the kids get the finished product.