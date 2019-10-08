Springdale Fire Department teaching kids how to be safe in an emergency

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — In a typical house fire, you have about two minutes to escape safely. Fire Prevention Week aims to give people the knowledge they need in an emergency.

The theme of 2019 is Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape! It encourages kids to be heroes in their own homes.

Captain Matt Bagley with the Springdale Fire Department said since the week was signed into law in 1922, fire deaths have gone down by 30% nationwide.

But even with the trend, he said the education should never stop.

“I do have folks around the community tell me, ‘hey we have less fires, why do we have to put this in place? Things are better aren’t they?’ Yes, but that means as a community we have to keep up the good work,” Bagley said.

Captain Bagley said while prevention is the goal, planning for fires is essential.

He suggests:

Checking batteries in your smoke alarm often

Having at least two ways out of a room

Choosing a family meeting spot outside

This especially important for families with more vulnerable people, like the elderly and kids.

“They bump into things, they’re curious, they’re grabbing things and if the rest of us aren’t watching out for those age groups, bad things happen,” Bagley said.