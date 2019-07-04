Springdale Fire Department urges safety ahead of 4th of July

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fire departments are urging the public to be cautious when handling fireworks ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that fireworks sent more than 9000 people to the emergency room in 2018.

Hands and fingers are injured the most often.

Fireworks can also set blazes.

Last week, the Springdale Fire Department responded to a call after fireworks were thrown into a trash can and left smoldering.

In 2018, the department fought four fires that were fireworks-related during the week of July 4.

“We see more burns from things like sparklers than big things that are loud and make big booms,” said Matt Bagley, captain of the Springdale Fire Department. “They are intended to be hand-held instead of lighting it and keeping a safe space away.”

Bagley said you as an individual are responsible for where a firework travels and reminds the public to keep a bucket of water at hand to cool them off before throwing them away.