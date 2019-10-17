Springdale High School teacher resigns amid investigation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — According to the Springdale School District, the teacher under investigation for sending inappropriate messages to an underage student sent in his resignation on Thursday, October 17.

Scott Peckham

According to Kendra Clay, Student and Legal Services Director for the Springdale School District, Scott Peckham has resigned from Springdale High School after Springdale police announced he was being investigated.

Peckham was with the district for 17 years.

Peckham submitted his letter of resignation early Thursday morning to deputy superintendent Jared Cleveland.

His letter is attached below:

Courtesy: Springdale Public Schools

Peckham’s contract showed he was making $63,989.00.

Original Story:

The Springdale Police Department is investigating an “inappropriate social media interaction,” between a Springdale High School teacher and a female student at the school.

Police took the report from the student Monday, October 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Randall Scott Peckham, 57, was identified as the teacher.

The criminal investigation division of the Springdale Police Department is investigating the allegations and seeking to speak with anyone that may have knowledge about the alleged activity.

The Springdale School District has taken appropriate action to ensure Peckham has no interaction with students.

Police could not comment on which type of social media Peckham is accused of using to have inappropriate interaction with the female student.

However, the interaction was on more than one social media platform, police say.

“We want to make sure if there are other students that are in this class or students at this school that have interaction with this teacher, that parents can talk to them and say hey, what’s going on? Have you had any interactions with this teacher?” Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department explains.

Springdale School District does not have a policy regulating personal social media.

According to the Code of Ethics for Arkansas Educators, teachers must maintain a professional relationship with each student, both inside and outside the classroom.

It’s still early in the investigation so there has not been an arrest made.

If anyone knows anything about this, call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the tips line anonymously at 479-750-4484.