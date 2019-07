SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Springdale firefighters paid tribute to one of their own on Saturday.

Dean Loos, who served the city for six years, died earlier this week.

On Saturday, his colleagues said goodbye to their brother and thanked the public for coming to show their support for the Loos family and the Springdale Fire Department.

A fundraiser for Loos’ family will be held next Sunday at the Ozark Axe House.

For more information on next Sunday’s fundraiser, click here.