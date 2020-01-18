Springdale hosts 3rd annual MLK celebration weekend

Martin Luther King Jr. Honored Sunday in Fayetteville_3822316238505529135

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Springdale community will be hosting its 3rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration this weekend.

The three day celebration starts Saturday with the Arkansas Poor People’ s Campaign hosting a community event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with different community organizations providing info on the services they offer.

The Second Hand Smoke organization will be providing free food, a car mechanic will offer free services, and much more such as free haircuts and perishable items.

Sunday is the Family Fun Day event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be games, inflatables, face painting and free food.

Finally, Monday is the annual MLK Day parade starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at about 2:30 p.m. The Springdale parade starts in Luther George Park and will end at the Jones Center.

