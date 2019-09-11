Springdale looking to hire additional firefighters

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Springdale is looking to hire a firefighter-EMT and a firefighter-paramedic.

Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin said there are currently four openings, but it also depends on the outcome of the city’s 2020 budget.

Pay for firefighter-paramedics range between $44,152 and $66,218.

Pay for firefighter-EMTs range between $36,774 to $54,234.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Applicants must take a written, entry-level exam, pass a candidate physical abilities test (CPAT) and submit a completed application to the City of Springdale prior to Dec. 2. The CPAT exam is 10 minutes and 20 seconds. Applicants will wear about 75 pounds of weighted gear and will have to climb stairs for one of the evaluations. The CPAT exam consists of eight evaluations.

Written exams may be conducted at any National Testing Network site.