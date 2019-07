SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Springdale has been extradited back to Washington County after being arrested in Indianapolis.

Franklin Soto-Ramos, 21, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Soto-Ramos shot two males in a McDonald’s parking lot around 3 a.m. on June 22.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was facing life-threatening injuries.

Soto-Ramos will be in court on August 19.