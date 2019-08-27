Springdale man arrested for attempting to distribute meth

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Springdale was arrested on Monday and officers seized drugs and multiple firearms.

Carlos Contreras, 42, was arrested possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving and attempt to deliver meth.

A warrant was issued at a residence where Contreras was at and he was taken into custody without incident.

During the search, investigators located approximately 121 grams of meth individually packaged to distribute, a scale and six firearms.

One of the guns was reported stolen out of Berryville. Several of the firearms were loaded as well as several magazines for other firearms.

Contreras was also in possession of $5,470.

Contreras next court date will be on September 18.