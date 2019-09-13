Springdale man convicted of child sexual exploitation

Forrest Hittle will not be eligible for parole

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for sexually exploiting a child.

Forrest Hittle, 35, was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 12 to 27 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. He will be on a supervised release status for 25 years after he is released.

Hittle will not be eligible for parole.

The conviction stems from November 2018. Hittle molested a 12-year-old girl and took photos of the abuse. The girl reported Hittle sexually abused her several times.