Springdale man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man who is in the country illegally was sentenced in court yesterday.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Louis Rodriguez-Torres was sentenced to 25 years in prison.  

Rodriguez-Torres raped an 11-year-old who was willing to testify and prosecutors had forensic evidence. 

The child was interviewed by a staff member at the Children’s Advocacy Center. She said she received a text message from Rodriguez-Torres asking her to come say hi to him.

She said when she went to Rodriguez-Torres, he forced her to the ground and raped her, according to the affidavit.

Deputies confirmed through the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System that Rodriguez-Torres is in the country illegally.

