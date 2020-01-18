Springdale police department award ceremony honoring officers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department celebrated one of their own with an award ceremony today.

Detective Kyle Naish received the officer of the year award.

He is a key investigator for the National Child Protection Trafficking Foundation and has worked with several national cases.

He has spoken to agencies across the country.

Nash said he was surprised by the award.

“Every day I come to work and you think it’s just another day at work and instead it was something where hey, we really appreciate you and you’re like I was just doing my job and so it’s hard to sometimes be like wow this is really happening,” Naish said.

“He does a lot of research through the internet and through programs and he’s really able to do outstanding work doing it,” Police Chief Mike Peters said.

Peters said that awards were also handed out to its top dispatcher, supervisor, and distinguished officer at the ceremony.