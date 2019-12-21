Springdale Police Department remembers fallen officer on anniversary of death

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — On this day 44 years ago, John Tillman Hussey, a patrolman with the Springdale Police Department, was shot and killed after being abducted during a traffic stop.

On December 21, 1975, Hussey stopped a vehicle on Highway 71 near the Northwest Arkansas Mall and Fayetteville/Springdale line.

When backup arrived at the scene, the police car was running with the blue lights on, but the officer was nowhere to be found.

His body was later discovered by a hunter in the woods off Highway 16 west of Fayetteville. Hussey had been handcuffed to a tree and shot three times with his own service weapon.

Two men — James Renton and Harold Cassell — were found guilty of capital murder in Hussey’s death.

The Springdale Police Department posted a memorial to Hussey on Facebook on Saturday.

According the post, on Saturday, a dispatcher will “step back in time, call Hussey’s Badge #310 to check his status, but no one will answer.”

The post notes that no current Springdale police officers worked beside Hussey in the line of duty, but they all know his story and continue to honor his life.

John Tillman Hussey was 22 years old at the time of his death.