Springdale Police search for runaway teen

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager.

Piper Hawley, 13, went for a walk on Thursday evening and did not return home, according to a Facebook post from the Springdale Police Department.

Police say she left a note saying she was sorry to make everyone worry, but that she will be okay.

She was last seen in the area of Amy Circle in Springdale wearing black/gray leggings, a black puffy jacket, and black tennis shoes.

Hawley takes medication but authorities believe she does not have it on her at this time.

Anyone with information about Hawley or her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.